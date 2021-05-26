LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LC stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 23,226 shares worth $319,986. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

