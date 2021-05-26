Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Up 1.6%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 17,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 32,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

