Levolution Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $9.41 million and $111,553.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.54 or 0.00954935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.71 or 0.09743447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00091338 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,963,408 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.