Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. 6,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,438,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

