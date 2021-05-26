Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 925,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,801. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

