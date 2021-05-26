Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.39 and last traded at $114.62. 1,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

