Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.04 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $601,431.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

