LikeCoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $34,981.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00954796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.09924454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,036,095,022 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,668,735 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

