Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

LMNR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 23,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,989. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 8,542 shares valued at $152,623. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

