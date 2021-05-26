Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

