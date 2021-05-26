Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,924 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $46.92.

