Lincoln National Corp Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 593,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

