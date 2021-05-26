Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.34% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $72,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,997,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,215. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

