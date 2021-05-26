Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 668,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

