Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

LNC opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 744.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

