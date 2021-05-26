Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,008 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

