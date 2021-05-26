Lisk 1-Day Volume Tops $86.89 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $548.81 million and $86.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00011054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00040742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003361 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,076,623 coins and its circulating supply is 128,146,355 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

