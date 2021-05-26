LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 371,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,785. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

