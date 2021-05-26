LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

LiveRamp stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,785. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

