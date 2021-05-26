LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in LKQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 152,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 71,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

