Longbow Research Initiates Coverage on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Investment analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

