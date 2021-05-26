Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,006 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $4,053,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIDE stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

