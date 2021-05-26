Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,936 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.14. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

