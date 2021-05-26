Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,853. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

