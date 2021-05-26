Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

