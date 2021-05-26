Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $774.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

