Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,684 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

