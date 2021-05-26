Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

