Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 86.6% in May

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the April 29th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 38,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.04. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
