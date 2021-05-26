Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 86.6% in May

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the April 29th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 38,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.04. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

