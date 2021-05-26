LUXCoin Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $7,380.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,232.59 or 0.99776834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.73 or 0.01108159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.28 or 0.00529702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00364706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004618 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,374,044 coins and its circulating supply is 11,366,811 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

