Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

MMP opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

