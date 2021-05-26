Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.34

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 153313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$897.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. Research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

