MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 210.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.