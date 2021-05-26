Maple Price Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Maple has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Maple has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $598,638.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $12.98 or 0.00032318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00968369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.24 or 0.09969958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00091834 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

