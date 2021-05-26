Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 4.48. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after buying an additional 516,817 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,399,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $9,586,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.