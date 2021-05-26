Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGDPF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

