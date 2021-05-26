Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $3.44 on Monday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

