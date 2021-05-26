Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $3.44 on Monday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
