Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.28. 2,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,886. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.