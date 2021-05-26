Mariner LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,996 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 14,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

