Mariner LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.23. 10,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,534. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

