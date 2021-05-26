Mariner LLC Has $13.45 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. 17,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,616. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

