Mariner LLC Has $14.80 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,573. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

