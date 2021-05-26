Mariner LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

MAR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,600. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.90 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

