Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,830,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. 27,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

