Mariner LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

