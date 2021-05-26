Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,218.84. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,043. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $880.59 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,200.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,089.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

