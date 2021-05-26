Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.85

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.85 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 162.65 ($2.13), with a volume of 3577872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.95 ($2.04).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.57.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.