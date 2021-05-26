Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.88

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 45312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.