Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

