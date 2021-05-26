Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after purchasing an additional 778,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

